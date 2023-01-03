JUST IN
Sri Lanka to import eggs amid domestic price war
Business Standard

Inflation in Pakistan rose to 24.5% in Dec 2022 compared to 2021: Data

The CPI in December also witnessed a year-on-year rise from November as it went through an increase of 23.8 per cent in the previous month, Xinhua news agency quoted the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics

Pakistan Stock Exchange | Inflationary impact

IANS  |  Islamabad 

Pakistan flag
Pakistan's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, rose 24.5 per cent in December 2022 as compared to the same month a year ago when it was recorded at 12.28 per cent, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said.

The CPI in December also witnessed a year-on-year rise from November as it went through an increase of 23.8 per cent in the previous month, Xinhua news agency quoted the PBS as saying.

On a month-on-month basis, the CPI edged up 0.5 per cent in December as compared to a growth of 0.8 per cent in the previous month, the PBS figures showed.

The inflation rate had been in line with the Ministry of Finance's monthly outlook for the month of December, ranging from 23 to 25 per cent.

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 17:43 IST

