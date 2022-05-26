iPhone 14 Pro may feature 'Always On Display' to better screen refresh rate

-
As Apple is prepping up to unveil new-generation iPhones, a new report said that its Pro version may come with 'Always On Display' due to better screen refresh rate.
According to GizmoChina, while the iPhone 13 Pro series arrived with a ProMotion display that had a 120Hz refresh rate, it seems that this year's iPhone 14 Pro models will also feature this display technology along with some upgrades.
For those unaware, the iPhone 13 Pro series sported LTPO panels that had variable refresh rates that allowed for better power efficiency.
The ProMotion displays was basically able to preserve battery life by only producing fast frame rates when needed. However, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max's ProMotion displays only supported refresh rates between 10Hz and 120Hz.
On the other hand, offerings from brands like OPPO and Samsung can drop as low as 1Hz, the report said.
As per the report, known display analyst Ross Young believes that the next-generation iPhones will use a ProMotion panel that can also drop to a 1Hz refresh rate as well.
This would mean that the iPhone maker might soon be able to offer better features as well as improve its battery life on the upcoming smartphones as well. One of these better features includes the Always On Display.
A recent report said that the company is preparing four new iPhone models for this year -- iPhone 14, 14 Pro, 14 Max and 14 Pro Max.
The iPhone 14 and Pro models will come with 6.1-inch screens, while the Max and Pro Max models will be equipped with 6.7 in-inch screens.
However, the tech giant might discontinue the 5.4-inch iPhone mini this year.
