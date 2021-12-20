Samsung patents phone with folding and sliding display design

-
South Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly working on a phone with both foldable and rollable design.
Titled "electronic device capable of folding and sliding operations", the patent describes a device that seemingly goes out of its way to bend a foldable display in every possible way, GSMArena reported.
The handset does not not only folds on one side but also capable of sliding out, probably when triggering specific kinds of actions, giving a wider screen real-estate for content consumption, gaming and much more.
The phone will house a hinge mechanism and a motor for it to fold and push out a rollable screen.
Samsung is also reportedly planning to launch its next-gen Fold4 around Q3 of 2022 with an improved under display camera (UDC) on both the internal and external screens.
The overall primary camera setup is also getting an upgrade to bring the Galaxy Z Fold4 on par with the camera quality offered by the current flagship in the market, reports GizmoChina.
The upcoming Fold 4 is also expected to come with a hinge which might reduce weight. The new hinge will also bring improved water resistance and a dust-resistant certification.
