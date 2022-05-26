Jack Dorsey steps down from Twitter's board amidst Musk's takeover drama

-
Jack Dorsey has stepped down from the Twitter board of directors, as Tesla CEO Elon Musk fights with the micro-blogging platform to reveal the actual number of fake/spam accounts.
Dorsey quit as Twitter CEO in November last year, handing over the baton to Indian-origin Parag Agrawal who was then the CTO of the company.
At the time, Twitter noted that Dorsey would stay on the board "until his term expires at the 2022 meeting of stockholders".
Dorsey has categorically said that he will never be the CEO of Twitter again, as reports of him rejoining the micro-blogging platform surfaced after the $44 billion takeover by Musk.
Dorsey, who is now running financial payments platform Block (earlier Square), also said that no one should be the CEO of Twitter.
At the shareholders' meeting on Wednesday, Twitter's board voted to oust board member and Musk ally Egon Durban, CEO of private equity firm Silver Lake Partners, reports TechCrunch.
Durban led Musk's deal team during the 2018 failed effort to take Tesla private.
Musk has put the $44 billion Twitter deal on hold over the presence of fake/spammy accounts and wants the micro-blogging platform to come clean on the actual number of bots.
