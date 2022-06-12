Iran currency drops to all-time low of 332,000 per dollar amid US sanctions

-
ALSO READ
Dollar hits 20-yr-high amid rising US rates, Ukraine war, China's lockdown
Iran ready to meet India's energy needs, eyes rupee-rial mechanism
In raft of new sanctions, UK can now detain Russian aircraft: Foreign Secy
Dollar hits two-decade high against yen, pound near three-week low
US, EU, UK to sanction Russian central bank, block SWIFT banking service
-
Iran's currency Sunday dropped to its lowest value ever as talks to revive the country's tattered nuclear deal with world powers remained deadlocked.
Traders in Tehran exchanged the rial at 332,000 to the U.S. dollar, up from 327,500 on Saturday.
That marked more than a 4.4% change compared to June 1 when it traded at 318,000 to the dollar.
Iran's currency was trading at 32,000 rials to the dollar at the time of Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.
The rial's new low came as U.S. sanctions against the country are still in force. Iran's economy is struggling mightily mostly because of the U.S. pullout from the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers that restored sanctions on Iran's oil and banking sectors.
Talks in Vienna to renew the agreement have been deadlocked for months.
Meanwhile, police arrested 31 currency and gold traders accused of creating false demand in the market, state TV reported without elaborating.
Separately, Iran's Maha Air spokesman denied owning a Boeing 747 that Argentina seized after it landed Monday in Cordoba, Argentina.
Hossein Zolanvari told the official IRNA news agency that his company sold the Boeing to a Venezuelan company about a year ago.
Mentioning Mahan Air in connection with the impounded airplane has aimed at political purposes, he said.
He said the plane's crew also have no connection to Mahan Air.
It wasn't clear if the plane was on a list of Iranian aircraft subject to U.S. sanctions.
Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro visited Iran over the weekend. Both nations are under the U.S. sanctions.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU