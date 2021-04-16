Iran starts enriching uranium to 60% purity, its highest level ever

-
ALSO READ
Assam JEE Mains 2020 topper with 99.8% marks held for using proxy in exam
Iran blames Israel for cyber attack to sabotage Natanz nuclear site
Iran begins construction at underground nuclear facility amid US tensions
Iran calls Natanz atomic site blackout "nuclear terrorism": Details here
Iran says it begins 20% uranium enrichment amid tensions with US
-
Iran began enriching uranium up to 60 per cent purity Friday, its highest level ever, after an attack targeted its Natanz nuclear site, the country's parliament speaker said.
The comment by Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, quoted by state television, did not elaborate on the amount Iran planned to enrich.
However, it is likely to raise tensions even as Iran negotiates with world powers in Vienna over a way to allow the US back into the agreement and lift the crushing economic sanctions it faces.
The announcement also marks a significant escalation after the sabotage that damaged centrifuges, an attack this past weekend suspected of having been carried out by Israel.
While Israel has yet to claim it, the country is widely suspected of having carried out the still-unexplained sabotage at Natanz, Iran's main enrichment site.
The will of the Iranian nation is a miracle-maker and it will defuse any conspiracy, state television quoted Qalibaf as saying. He said the enrichment began just after midnight Friday.
The Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran, the country's civilian nuclear arm, did not immediately acknowledge the move. It wasn't immediately clear why the announcement came from Qalibaf, a hard-line former leader in the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard already named as a potential presidential candidate in Iran's upcoming June election.
While 60 per cent is higher than any level Iran previously enriched uranium, it is still lower than weapons-grade levels of 90 per cent.
Iran had been enriching up to 20 per cent even that was a short technical step to weapons grade. The deal limited Iran's enrichment to 3.67%
The move could inspire a further response from Israel amid a long-running shadow war between the nations.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed never to allow Tehran to obtain a nuclear weapon and his country has twice preemptively bombed Mideast nations to stop their atomic programmes.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU