JUST IN
3 killed, 4 injured in second mass shooting in a week in Los Angeles
NATO membership process hasn't stopped, says Finnish, Swedish FMs
Police say at least three dead, four hurt in latest California shooting
3-metre-high flood destroys dozens of homes in Indonesia, 1 killed
Truck-sized asteroid misses Earth, passes closer than some satellites
Nepal plane crash: Black boxes of Yeti Airlines to be analysed in Singapore
World Food Programme secures $71mn to address food crisis in Africa
IMF delegation to visit Pakistan next week for talks on review: Official
Bad weather disrupts operation of S Korean airport again after 3 days
Alliance launched to boost number of women in STEM, workforce in India
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
3 killed, 4 injured in second mass shooting in a week in Los Angeles
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Iran vows legal pursuit of Trump, Pompeo for Soleimani's assassination

On January 3, 2020, the US military, at the order of Trump, assassinated Soleimani and the deputy commander of Iraq's paramilitary

Topics
Iran | Donald Trump | Mike Pompeo

IANS  |  Tehran 

Iran
Photo: Bloomberg

An Iranian official has vowed that the legal pursuit of former US President Donald Trump and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will continue until justice is done for the assassination of Iran's top commander Qassem Soleimani.

Pompeo's "horror is quite serious and real," as he, along with Trump and all the other "criminals," must be tried and punished in a just court on the charge of assassinating Iranian and Iraqi officials, said Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei, who heads a special legal committee tasked to investigate Soleimani's assassination, in a Twitter post on Saturday.

In early January, Pompeo said he was intimidated by Iran's warnings of exacting revenge on him and Trump for the assassination of Soleimani, calling on the incumbent US government to provide him with protection, Xinhua news agency reported.

On January 3, 2020, the US military, at the order of Trump, assassinated Soleimani and the deputy commander of Iraq's paramilitary Hashd Shaabi forces Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis near Baghdad International Airport. The assassination was condemned by Iran as "state terrorism".

--IANS

int/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Iran

First Published: Sun, January 29 2023. 08:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.