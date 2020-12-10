Iranian President Rouhani calls for reinforcement of ties with Azerbaijan

-
ALSO READ
Hassan Rouhani stresses important responsibility of IAEA in keeping n-deal
Covid-19 pandemic will continue for 6 more months in Iran, says Rouhani
White House responsible for crimes against Iran, says Hassan Rouhani
25 mn Iranians exposed to Covid-19, millions more may get infected: Rouhani
Economy shrinks only 3% despite coronavirus pandemic: Iran Prez Rouhani
-
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has called for a reinforcement of bilateral ties with Azerbaijan during his meeting with visiting Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.
"We hope we can take advantage of the opportunity created by new international conditions to further develop the relations between the two countries," Xinhua news agency quoted Rouhani as saying to reporters here on Wednesday.
The President hailed the establishment of a ceasefire in the conflict over the conflict-ridden Nagorno-Karabakh region, adding that Iran was ready to play a constructive role in fostering stability by helping strengthen the truce.
He suggested that the Iran-Azerbaijan border should be used to amplify economic and commercial ties.
Rouhani also called for speeding up the process of joint projects between Iran and Azerbaijan, such as the Rasht-Astara railway, the Khoda Afarin Dam, and the building of power plants.
Bayramov, for his part, described Iran as a "friendly" and "brotherly" neighbour, and called for a boost in bilateral relations.
"Azerbaijan's borders with Iran are borders of friendship and development, and we believe that the revival of these borders can bring about new cooperation projects between the two countries," he said.
The Azerbaijani top diplomat pointed to the Rasht-Astara railway project as the basis for an increase in cooperation with Iran, expressing hopes for the removal of obstacles caused by US embargoes in order to accelerate the joint projects between the two countries.
Bayramov condemned the assassination of top Iranian nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh as "not acceptable at all".
Iran and Azerbaijan signalled willingness to reach a preferential trade agreement during Rouhani's visit to Azerbaijan's capital Baku last year.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU