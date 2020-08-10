Covid-19 pandemic will continue for 6 more months in Iran, says Rouhani

Iranian President has predicted that the COVID-19 pandemic will continue for another six more months in the country which is currently the hardest-hit in the Middle East.

As of Monday, the total number of cases in stood at 326,712, with 18,427 deaths.

A total of 284,371 patients have recovered, while 4,022 are in critical condition.

"Until we obtain a vaccine that is effective and get a sufficient quantity of it... We will be confronting this situation," Rouhani said in a statement on Sunday.

However, it is not feasible to "completely cancel economic, social, cultural, and religious activity", nor to act as prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.

Rouhani asked the public to respect social distancing procedures, saying punitive measures will be announced next week against those who transgress norms and get infected with COVID-19.

