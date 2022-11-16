JUST IN
Economy
Iranian Prez says resistance only way to counter 'greed' of the West

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that Iran's economic, scientific and energy capacities can benefit bilateral and multilateral cooperation with other nations.

IANS  |  Tehran 

Ebrahim Raisi. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Ebrahim Raisi. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said that resistance is the only way to confront the "greed" of the West.

Raisi made the remarks in a meeting with the visiting high-ranking economic delegation from Venezuela on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Iranian presidential website.

Expressing his satisfaction with the progress of Tehran-Caracas relations in varied areas, he said that Iran's economic, scientific and energy capacities can benefit bilateral and multilateral cooperation with other nations.

The Iranian President also lauded what he called the "resistance" of the Venezuelan people against the pressures of the US.

"Americans thought they could stop the nations with threats and sanctions, but the steadfastness of the independent nations forced them to retreat and once again proved that resistance and cooperation is the only way to confront the greed of the West," Raisi said.

For his part, Venezuelan Transport Minister Ramon Blazquez, head of the Venezuelan economic delegation, presented a report on the holding of the Joint Economic Commission between Iran and Venezuela after an eight-year break.

"In the negotiations, we have reached good agreements to expand cooperation in the fields of transportation, agriculture, energy and technology," he said.

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 08:19 IST

