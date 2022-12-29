ISI's potential should be used to establish accountability: Imran Khan

PTI chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday said the potential of the Inter-Services Intelligence Agency (ISI) should be used for ensuring accountability and the rule of law in the country, said a report in The News International, a Pakistani publication.

The report said, "In an interview with a private TV channel, Khan said the army is the lone organized and disciplined institution in the country and it depends on one man. He said the one man could cause disaster, as has happened over the past eight months because of a decision, but he could also use the ISI's power for uplifting the country by employing it against powerful thieves involved in money laundering, instead of using it for political engineering."

The former prime minister, while citing the Hudaibya Paper Mills or fake accounts case, accused PML(N) chief Nawaz Sharif, his brother and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former President Asif Zardari of laundering money.

The report quoted Khan as alleging that the corrupt elite in makes money and sends it abroad in dollars.

"If ISI, which is the most organized institution, controls it (money laundering), the country will rise," Imran was quoted as saying in the report.

Further, according to the report, Khan said Pakistan's economy has been destroyed by the ruling government and it has also failed to protect the lives and properties of the country's citizens.

Khan claimed that even eight months ago, during his tenure as PM, terrorism had been uprooted and the country was economically stable.

Terrorism incidents have now increased by up to 52 per cent, the report quoted Imran as saying.

He added that The PTI government had made the country a centre of tourism but it has since been hit by a new wave of terrorism.

"He said that it is criminal negligence to leave national security in the hands of the 'politically immature' rulers. He added that PTI is closely monitoring the situation and it will resist any move that would cause any trouble to the nation," read The News report.

According to the same report, Khan reiterated the demand for fresh elections instead of pushing the country toward further destruction.

The PTI chief accused the government for failing to cope with terrorism after failing on the economic front.

