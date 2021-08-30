Islamic State claims responsibility for rocket attack on Kabul airport

The group's affiliate in has claimed responsibility for Monday's rocket attack in Kabul, saying it fired at least six Katyusha rockets at the airport in the Afghan capital.

The rockets stuck a neighbourhood close to the The claim of responsibility was carried by the militant group's media arm, the Aamaq news agency. It didn't provide further details.

The U.S. military said five rockets targeted the airport on Monday morning and that U.S. forces on the airfield used a defensive system to intercept them.

The attack did not halt the steady stream of U.S. military C-17 cargo jets taking off and landing at Hamid Karzai Airport.

It was the latest attack by the militants. The group launched a devastating suicide bombing Thursday at one of the airport gates that killed at least 169 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members.

