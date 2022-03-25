Israel launches Covid vaccination campaign for people above 60 yrs

-
ALSO READ
Mexico reports first case of Covid variant Omicron in S Africa returnee
Omicron more contagious, less dangerous than Delta: Israeli scientist
Omicron's high transmissibility rate worrying factor: Indian health experts
Delhi detects 4 more cases of Omicron variant, tally rises to 6: Minister
Omicron detected in California wastewater before WHO declaration: Report
-
The Israeli Ministry of Health has announced a Covid-19 vaccination campaign for people aged 60 years and above, citing a recent surge of morbidity nationwide fueled by the BA.2 Omicron subvariant.
The operation, to start on Sunday, will be carried out by the Ministry, Health Maintenance Organisation(HMO) clinics, and Israel's Defense Forces' home front command across the country, the Ministry said on Thursday in a statement.
HMOs will directly contact 212,000 people over the age of 60 years, who are eligible for a third Covid-19 vaccine dose but are yet to get one, and the Ministry will also encourage 450,000 eligible people aged 60 years and above to take the fourth-dose jab, Xinhua news agency reported.
Meanwhile, the Ministry reported 13,603 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the national total to 3,818,065 as of Thursday.
Israel's Covid-19 reproduction number indicator, also known as the R number, has increased from 1.39 to 1.42.
When the R number is greater than one, the number of patients increases at an exponential rate and multiplies from time to time.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU