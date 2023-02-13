Israel's president urges Netanyahu to delay legal overhaul, seek compromise

-
ALSO READ
Israel's designated PM Netanyahu says he has successfully formed new govt
Political opponents aren't enemies: Omar on Twitter video of J&K BJP chief
PM-designate Netanyahu vows not to allow anti-LGBT laws in Israel
Israel PM Lapid congratulates Netanyahu on comeback in national elections
Israelis protest PM Benjamin Netanyahu's proposed judicial overhaul plans
-
Israel's president on Sunday appealed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to delay a contentious plan to overhaul the country's judicial system and instead seek a compromise with his political opponents.
President Isaac Herzog issued the appeal in a prime-time nationwide address a day before Netanyahu's coalition is to take its first steps toward implementing the plan in a parliamentary vote.
The proposed reforms have triggered mass demonstrations, opposition from wide swaths of Israeli society and even drawn a veiled warning from President Joe Biden.
I feel, we all feel, that we are in a moment before a collision, even a violent collision, a barrel of explosives before a blast, Herzog said.
Herzog's job is largely ceremonial. But the president is meant to serve as a unifying force and moral compass for a country that is deeply divided.
Netanyahu and his supporters say the changes are needed to rein in a judiciary that wields too much power.
But his critics say the plan, which include proposals to weaken Israel's Supreme Court, will damage the country's fragile system of democratic checks and balances.
They also say that Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption charges, is motivated by a personal grudge against the legal system and that he and has allies have a deep conflict of interest.
They want to destroy the system because the system wasn't nice to them, said Eliad Shraga, chairman of the Movement for Quality Government in Israel.
This is a hostile takeover by a bunch of crooks.
The movement has planned a mass demonstration outside the Knesset, or parliament, on Monday, when Netanyahu's coalition is expected to present the first legislation for its sweeping overhaul.
Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend.
Herzog urged Netanyahu to put off Monday's vote and instead begin dialogue with his opponents.
Saying that both sides have valid points, he offered a five-point plan as a basis for dialogue.
There was no immediate response from Netanyahu's office.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 06:34 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU