Political opponents aren't enemies: Omar on Twitter video of J&K BJP chief

Political opponents are not enemies and is not about division and hatred, vice president said on Friday.

His remarks were in response to a video posted on Twitter wherein a netizen



hinted at some backdoor understanding between the (NC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In the video, chief Ravinder Raina describes Abdullah as a "gem" among top political leaders in the Union territory.

"As I became a member of the assembly when Omar was also there, we saw that as an individual, as a person, is a gem among the top political leaders in ... so we are friends as well," Raina said.

He added that Abdullah was also the first person to call him when he was suffering from coronavirus.

Responding to the tweet, the NC leader said politicians do not have to hate each other personally while disagreeing politically.

"Why is all about division & hatred? Where does it say that to disagree politically we also have to hate each other personally? I have political opponents, I don't have enemies," he said in a series of tweets.

"I'm grateful for Ravinder's kind words & I'm glad they won't stop us opposing each other," he added.

