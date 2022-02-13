Israel urges citizens to leave Ukraine, evacuates diplomats from Kiev

Israeli foreign ministry has issued a travel warning for Ukraine, urging Israeli citizens to leave the country as soon as possible.

The ministry asked Israelis in to register with the consular division in order to assess the situation and prepare for evacuation, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz ordered the Israeli military to prepare to assist in such an operation, according to Israeli media reports.

has already begun evacuating the family members of diplomats and Israeli staff at its embassy in Kiev.

"The embassy ... continues to operate with its full team of diplomatic staff remaining in the country," read the statement from the foreign ministry.

--IANS

int/shs

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)