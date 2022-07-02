Italy's COVID-19 transmission rate rises for 4th consecutive week: Report

-
ALSO READ
Italy logs 35,000 new Covid cases on Friday, sees jump in infection rate
Sergio Mattarella re-elected as Italy's President with wide majority
Italy begins distributing 2nd Covid booster shot to most-high risk citizens
Covid infection may increase risk of psychiatric disorders by 25%: Study
Italy's inflation hits 6.8%, highest since 1990 on account of Ukraine war
-
Italy's COVID-19 transmission rate has increased for the fourth consecutive week, according to a weekly government report released Friday.
The rate has been above 1.0 for the second consecutive week, which means the virus is in a phase of expansion, the Ministry of Health and its High Institute of Health said in its weekly monitoring report.
The rate for the period between June 7 and June 20, the most recent period covered, was 1.30, meaning that for each Italian resident who recovered, 1.30 were newly infected. That figure is up from a transmission rate of 1.07 in the report a week ago.
For the week ending June 30, the infection rate was 763 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants, more than a 50 per cent increase from 504 per 100,000 residents in the previous week.
Eight of Italy's 21 regions and autonomous provinces were considered at high coronavirus risk levels, with the others classified as moderate risk.
On Friday, the health ministry reported more than 86,000 new COVID-19 cases, up from nearly 84,000 a day earlier and the highest one-day total in the country since April. The pandemic claimed 72 lives in Italy on Friday, the highest one-day total in two weeks.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU