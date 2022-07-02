Biden vows to protect women travelling for abortions after SC's ruling

-
US President Joe Biden said that women travelling for abortions across the country will be protected by the federal government as millions of women have lost their constitutional reproductive right after the Supreme Court overturned its 50-year-old Roe v Wade decision.
Addressing a virtual meet of Democratic Governors on Friday, the President said that his administration will also "ensure access to pills that caused abortion in states where it was prohibited", reports the BBC.
He also expressed his opinion that some states would attempt to arrest women who crossed state lines for abortion access.
"I don't think people believe that's going to happen. But it's going to happen," the BBC quoted the President as saying.
On June 24, the Supreme Court overturned the landmark decision that established a constitutional right to abortion in the nation.
The decision came after the Supreme Court had considered an appeal case involving a Mississippi law banning all abortions over 15 weeks gestational age except in certain circumstances.
Thirteen states have already severely curtailed or blocked abortion access since the court's decision.
--IANS
ksk/
