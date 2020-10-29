Japan automakers post 2.1% dip in Sep global sales on subdued demand

-
ALSO READ
Toyota ekes out weakest Q1 profit in 9 years as pandemic halves car sales
Former Nissan executive Kelly's trial begins in Tokyo without Ghosn
Nissan, Renault to disclose plan to slash production due to Covid shutdowns
Covid expected to stoke slowest growth in 50 yrs in E Asia, Pacific, China
China's trade growth accelerates in September; exports shoot 9.9%
-
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese automakers saw a 2.1% drop in global vehicles sales in September compared with a year earlier, the seventh straight month of declines, as the coronavirus pandemic continued to hurt demand even as factories and dealerships reopen.
The country's seven major automakers, including Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co, sold a combined 2.3 million vehicles last month, according to Reuters calculations based on sales data released by the companies on Thursday.
The decline in monthly sales has, however, slowed significantly since a 50% slump in April as the Japanese car makers benefit from a rebound in demand, particularly in China, the world's biggest auto market.
Total global production at Japan's seven major automakers rose 1.2% year-on-year to 2.4 million units last month, compared with a 14% dip in August.
Global demand for cars has been weak since March because of coronavirus lockdowns. A third wave of infections is forcing some countries to re-impose tighter curbs.
(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU