Japan boost security ties with Vietnam, ramps up pressure on China: Report

-
ALSO READ
Beijing attempts to change global thinking on South China Sea, says report
China using coercive tactics for territorial, maritime claims: Pentagon
US expresses concern over Beijing's military exercises in South China Sea
Beijing escalates activity by firing missiles in South China Sea: Pentagon
US urges int'l order to address tensions in South China Sea at ASEAN meet
-
Japenese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Monday agreed with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc to cooperate on regional issues including the disputed South China Sea (SCS).
Speaking to media in Hanoi, Suga described the pact with Vietnam as a "big step in the field of security". The agreement in principle could see Japan exporting defence equipment and technologies including patrol planes and radar to Vietnam, a rival claimant and vocal critic of Beijing's expansive claims in the resource-rich South China Sea, South China Morning Post (SCMP) report.
According to SCMP, Japan is ramping up pressure on China over the South China Sea.
Suga, who took office last month, said Vietnam was a "cornerstone" of efforts to realise a "free and open Indo-Pacific" and that Japan would contribute to "peace and prosperity in the region", Kyodo News reported.
He also criticised activities in the South China Sea "that go against the rule of law" - a veiled reference to Beijing's assertiveness in the busy waterway, through which a third of global shipping is estimated to pass.
"It is important that all nations involved work towards a peaceful resolution of conflict in the South China Sea without resorting to force or coercion," Suga said during a speech at a university in Hanoi.
Meanwhile, Japenese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi and his Australian counterpart Linda Reynolds had agreed in Tokyo to strengthen cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, including maritime activities in the South China Sea.
Indo-Pacific region is largely viewed as an area comprising the Indian Ocean and the western and central Pacific Ocean, including the South China Sea.
China's territorial claims in the South China Sea and its efforts to advance into the Indian Ocean are seen to have challenged the established rules-based system.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU