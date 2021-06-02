Japan may see inflation perk up in post-Covid era, says BOJ board member

-
ALSO READ
RBI monetary policy: Govt told to cut fuel taxes to ease inflation concerns
India's retail inflation rises to 5.03% in Feb; January IIP contracts 1.6%
MPC in 2 minutes: Here're the key development and regulatory steps
RBI may not cut rates despite drop in retail inflation: Motilal Oswal
Monetary policy: Retail interest in G-secs may be limited, say experts
-
A post-coronavirus pandemic world could offer an opportunity for Japanese firms to raise prices and help the central bank achieve its 2% inflation target, Bank of Japan board member Seiji Adachi said on Wednesday.
But there was little the BOJ can do besides "patiently" sustaining its massive stimulus, Adachi said, offering the most candid comment to date by a BOJ policymaker on the central bank's dwindling ammunition to prop up growth and inflation.
"Personally, I can't think of any new tool to directly push up prices. If there were one, we would have deployed it already," Adachi told a news conference.
While restaurants and hotels may need to continue shouldering the cost of steps to prevent the spread of the virus, consumers may become more willing to pay more for value-added services, Adachi said in a speech delivered before the news conference.
"This could offer firms a chance to charge more for higher quality services," said Adachi, a former market economist.
"A post-pandemic world may offer a big chance to achieve our 2% inflation target," if retailers are able to charge more for their services unlike in Japan's past periods of deflation, he added.
The BOJ currently caps long-term interest rates around zero, and buys huge amounts of government bonds and assets to achieve its elusive 2% inflation target.
It also put in place last year a series of steps to channel money via financial institutions to firms hit by the pandemic.
Adachi said the BOJ must take into account changes in corporate funding conditions in deciding whether to extend the pandemic-relief programme beyond the current September deadline.
While years of aggressive easing helped pull Japan out of deflation, it was difficult to prop up inflation to the BOJ's target just by ramping up an already massive asset-buying programme, Adachi said.
The BOJ may need to respond if the yen spikes on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will taper its asset purchases, though it was hard to predict how markets would react to any such move by the Fed, Adachi said.
"Whether the BOJ will respond would depend on whether (the Fed's tapering) triggers a yen rise," he said.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Sam Holmes)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU