Business Standard

Japan's core consumer prices hit 8-year high, rise 3% YoY in Sep

Core consumer prices in Japan rose 3 per cent in September to a fresh eight-year high from a year earlier, the government said in a report

Topics
Japan | Inflation | economy

IANS  |  Tokyo 

Core consumer prices in Japan rose 3 per cent in September to a fresh eight-year high from a year earlier, the government said in a report on Friday.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, the nationwide core consumer price index, excluding volatile fresh food items, exceeded the Bank of Japan's 2 per cent target for the sixth straight month.

This was due to the Japanese yen's drop to 32-year lows against the dollar, pushing up import costs in the reporting period, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the ministry's data.

The statistics bureau said inflation in Japan rose for the 13th straight month as commodity prices continued to rise while the Japanese currency sank, including to a series of more than three-decade lows against the dollar, in the recording period.

--IANS

int/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 10:21 IST

