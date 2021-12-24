Japan says will not send government delegation to Beijing Olympics

-
ALSO READ
Australia announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
US announces diplomatic boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing
China dismisses UK, Canada's decision boycott Winter Olympics as 'farce'
China says US diplomatic boycott of Winter Games violates Olympic spirit
Mike Pompeo backs growing calls for boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
-
Japan announced Friday it won't send a delegation of ministers to represent the government at the Beijing Games but three Olympic officials will attend, a mixed response to a US-led move to boycott the games to protest China's human rights conditions.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a regular news conference that We have no plans to send a government delegation.
He said Tokyo Olympic Organizing Committee President Seiko Hashimoto, Japanese Olympic Committee President Yasuhiro Yamashita and Kazuyuki Mori, the president of the Japan Paralympic Committee, will attend.
Matsuno said the three officials are attending at the invitation of the International Olympic and Paralympic Committees to represent the JOC and IPC.
Asked if it's a diplomatic boycott, Matsuno responded by saying: "We don't use a particular term to describe how we attend."
Japan's decision not to send a government delegation follows a move by the United States and a few other democratic nations including Australia, Britain and Canada, which cited China's human rights violations.
Japan, as a U.S. ally and considering its biggest trade partner is China, is in a difficult position and has taken a softer approach than its western partners on human rights situations in China's Xinjiang region and Hong Kong.
Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has made human rights a key part of his diplomacy and created a special advisory position to tackle the issue and has said he hopes to make a constructive relations with China. He has been repeatedly asked what to do about the Beijing Olympics in recent weeks but only said he was to make a decision comprehensively for Japan's national interest.
"Japan believes that it is important for China to guarantee the universal values ??of freedom, respect for basic human rights, and the rule of law, which are universal values ??in the international community," Matsuno said. Japan took those points into consideration to make its own decision, he added.
China has criticized the United States and other countries for violating political neutrality required in the spirit of the Olympic Charter.
Japanese athletes will take part in the Games beginning Feb. 4 as scheduled.
"Japan hopes the Beijing Olympics will be held as the festival of peace in the spirit of Olympics and Paralympics, Matsuno said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU