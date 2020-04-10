Japan sees 51 coronavirus-related bankruptcies; hospitality sector hit hard

The (Covid-19) pandemic has pushed 51 Japanese companies into bankruptcy with a spike in new cases seen in April, Tokyo Shoko Research said on Friday, underscoring the toll the health crisis is taking on the world's third-largest

The bankruptcies were mostly in the hotel and restaurant industries such as hot spring hotel operator Fujimi-so in Aichi, central Japan, though they were spreading to small retailers and food producers reliant on inbound tourism, the credit research firm said in a report.

"Firms in the catering and funeral industries are also facing bankruptcies," as people refrain from participating in events including funerals, the report said.

"The is affecting companies across sectors.

If the impact persists, bankruptcies could spread not just among small firms with weak business foundations, but medium-term companies," it said. Since the outbreak, two firms went under in February, 23 in March and 26 so far in April, it said.

Prime Minister declared a state of emergency on Tuesday for Tokyo and six other prefectures, after a jump in cases in Tokyo sparked concern that was headed for the sort of explosive outbreak seen in other countries.

The number of coronavirus cases in rose to 5,548 on Thursday, with 108 deaths, NHK said. Tokyo accounted for 1,519 cases, heightening concerns about sluggish action. govt not considering asking BOJ to finance debt

Japan's government is not considering at all asking the now to finance its debt boosted by stimulus to contain the economic fallout from the coronavirus, Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday.

Aso made the remark at a news conference after a cabinet meeting, when asked about media reports that the Bank of England would resort to directly underwriting government debt to fund the cost of its coronavirus stimulus.