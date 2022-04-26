Joe Biden nominates Bridget Brink as US Ambassador to Ukraine

-
ALSO READ
40 federal judges confirmed in 2021; Joe Biden nominates 2 more
Joe Biden nominates 3 for Fed board, including first Black woman
Ukraine war: US President Joe Biden says he wants Russia out of the G20
Joe Biden nominates Shalanda Young to lead White House budget office
Joe Biden nominates Caroline Kennedy, Michelle Kwan for ambassadors
-
US President Joe Biden announced his intention to nominate Bridget Brink for US Ambassador to Ukraine, a vacant post since May 2019.
The announcement on Monday by the White House came shortly after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin held a press conference at an undisclosed location near the Polish-Ukrainian border following a secrecy-shrouded visit to Kiev, where they met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Xinhua news agency reported.
Blinken told reporters he shared with Zelensky "a number of things" the US is committed to regarding Ukraine in its military conflict with Russia, "including President Biden's intent to nominate a new Ambassador to Ukraine, Ambassador Bridget Brink."
The US Secretary of State described Brink, a Michigan native appointed by former President Donald Trump to serve as the US Ambassador to Slovakia in August 2019, as "deeply experienced in the region, who'll be a very strong representative for the United States in Ukraine."
The US has been without a Senate-confirmed Ambassador to Ukraine since May 2019, when Trump recalled then-Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch over claims she was undermining the former President's efforts to press Ukraine to investigate the Biden family's business ties with the country.
Blinken also said US diplomats, who left Ukraine due to the war, will return to the country next week and "start the process of looking at how we actually reopen" the US embassy in Kiev, which ceased operation in the lead-up to Russia's military operation in Ukraine.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU