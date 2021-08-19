Joe Biden says Taliban have not changed; now in 'existential crisis'

President says the have not changed but are going through an existential crisis about whether they want legitimacy on the global stage as they've taken over

In an interview on ABC's Good Morning America, Biden said that he's not sure the want to be recognized by the community as being a legitimate government.

He also said that the threat from al-Qaida and their affiliate organizations is greater in other parts of the world than it is in Afghanistan, adding that it's not rational to ignore the looming problems posed by al-Qaida affiliates in Syria or East Africa, where he said the threat to the US is significantly greater.

We should be focusing on where the threat is the greatest, Biden said, in defense of the US withdrawal from

Biden also pushed back against concerns about the treatment of women and girls in the country, arguing that it's not rational to try to protect women's rights around the globe through military force.

Instead, it should be done through diplomatic and pressure on human rights abusers to change their behavior.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)