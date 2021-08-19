Joe Biden says Taliban have not changed; now in 'existential crisis'

-
ALSO READ
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
The Taliban: what could its return to power mean for Afghanistan?
It's time to end America's longest war: Joe Biden on Afghanistan
Joe Biden says he stands 'squarely' behind Afghanistan withdrawal
President Joe Biden says he stands by US withdrawal from Afghanistan
-
President Joe Biden says the Taliban have not changed but are going through an existential crisis about whether they want legitimacy on the global stage as they've taken over Afghanistan.
In an interview on ABC's Good Morning America, Biden said that he's not sure the Taliban want to be recognized by the international community as being a legitimate government.
He also said that the threat from al-Qaida and their affiliate organizations is greater in other parts of the world than it is in Afghanistan, adding that it's not rational to ignore the looming problems posed by al-Qaida affiliates in Syria or East Africa, where he said the threat to the US is significantly greater.
We should be focusing on where the threat is the greatest, Biden said, in defense of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Biden also pushed back against concerns about the treatment of women and girls in the country, arguing that it's not rational to try to protect women's rights around the globe through military force.
Instead, it should be done through diplomatic and international pressure on human rights abusers to change their behavior.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU