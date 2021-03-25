Joe Biden taps VP Harris to lead response to border challenges

-
President Joe Biden has tapped Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the White House effort to tackle the migration challenge at the US southern border.
Biden made the announcement as he and Harris met at the White House on Wednesday with Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandra Mayorkas and other immigration advisers to discuss the increase in young migrants arriving at the border in recent weeks.
In delegating the matter to Harris, Biden is seeking to replicate a dynamic that played out when he served as President Barack Obama's vice president. Obama turned to Biden early in his first term to lead the White House effort to draw down U.S. troops in the intractable war in Iraq.
With the move, Biden hopes to show Americans he's taking the border situation seriously after facing stiff criticism from Republicans as the flow of migrants has increased since he took office in January.
But the high-profile assignment for Harris, who ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020 and is expected to run for the White House again in the future, could be politically fraught.
