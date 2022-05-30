Jordan, UAE, Egypt launch industrial partnership for $10 bn projects

-
ALSO READ
Two 2,500-year-old tombs dating back to Saite Dynasty uncovered in Egypt
Revenues of Egypt's Suez Canal hit record $6.3 billion in 2021
Negotiations on India-UAE CCPA complete; could be signed soon: UAE
Indian Women's Football Team to play two friendly matches in Jordan
US, Egypt launch working group to prepare for COP27 climate summit
-
Jordan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt have launched the Industrial Partnership for Sustainable Economic Development to implement industrial projects worth $10 billion.
Jordan's state-run Petra news agency reported that under the partnership announced on Sunday during a meeting between the three countries in Abu Dhabi, a fund will be created and managed by ADQ, a UAE holding company, to accelerate work across priority sectors.
The partnership, which seeks to boost industrial cooperation between the three countries, aims at implementing joint investments and projects to foster mutual and strategic interests, Xinhua news agency reported.
The investments will be implemented in the fields of pharmaceuticals, agriculture, food manufacturing, petrochemicals, metals, minerals, and others, said the news agency.
Jordan's Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh said the partnership will help boost the three countries' exporting abilities and increase their industrial competitiveness.
He added that the joint investments will have a direct positive impact on their economies and will create much-needed jobs and will help ensure food security in several sectors.
--IANs
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU