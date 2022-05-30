Nepal Army physically locates plane crash site; casualties remain unclear

-
The Nepali Army has physically located the Tara Airlines plane crash site, its Spokesperson Brigadier General Narayan Silwal said on Monday.
The turboprop Twin Otter 9N-AET plane had four Indian nationals, two Germans and 13 Nepali passengers besides a three-member Nepali crew.
The search and rescue troops have physically located the plane crash site. Details will be followed, Brig. Gen. Silwal said on Twitter.
The fate of 22 people, including four members of an Indian family, on board the Nepalese airlines plane remained unclear as bad weather made it difficult to locate the aircraft that went missing on Sunday morning in the mountainous region of the Himalayan nation minutes after taking off from the tourist city of Pokhara.
The Canadian-built plane was flying from the city of Pokhara to Jomsom, a popular tourist town in central Nepal.
The condition of the plane belonging to Tara Air that took off at 10:15 am from Pokhara, nearly 200 kilometers east of Kathmandu, is unknown till now, the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) said in a statement.
