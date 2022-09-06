JP Morgan plans to move work from Germany to UK over power blackout fears

-
ALSO READ
8-hour blackouts hit India; hottest March points to 'looming power crisis'
Morgan Stanley cuts FY23 earnings forecast by 8%; lowers Dec Sensex target
Cloud, security to be priority even if recession hits US: Morgan Stanley
JP Morgan sees RIL at Rs 3170 in a year; upgrades stock to overweight
After Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan, now Jefferies turns bullish on RIL
-
JP Morgan has plans in place to move work from Germany to the United Kingdom amid fears of power blackouts, according to reports, years after moving billions of dollars worth of assets from London to Frankfurt due to Brexit, Daily Mail reported.
The plans are part of emergency measures drawn up by the Wall Street bank to ensure it can continue to trade if Europe's largest economy loses power this winter, following Vladimir Putin's decision to cut Russian gas supplies to the continent.
Russian flows of gas via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline remained at zero on Tuesday, with Putin saying they would only resume if western sanctions - imposed over his on-going invasion of Ukraine - are lifted.
The pipeline historically supplied about a third of the gas exported by Russia to Europe but was running at only 20 per cent of capacity before the outage last week, Daily Mail reported.
JP Morgan was one of several financial institutions to move assets out of the UK in the wake of the country's decision to leave the European Union.
In September 2020, the US bank announced it was moving about 200 billion Euros (around £211 billion at the time) from the UK to Germany. It also greatly expanded its operations in Paris. This followed similar moves by other big banks in Britain, such as Barclays, which moved almost 200 billion Euros in assets to Dublin.
But JP Morgan is considering to return some of its operations to the City of London as it works to protect itself from potential fallout of the current chaos in the European markets, where steep increases in the price of energy in the wake of the Russian invasion have put pressure on households and sent the pace of consumer price rises to new highs, Daily Mail reported.
Eurozone inflation hit 9.1 per cent in August, a record in the history of the single currency and well above the two-per cent rate targeted by the ECB.
--IANS
san/uk
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU