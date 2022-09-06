German carrier Lufthansa rushes to avert second pilots' strike over pay.

-
ALSO READ
Lufthansa cancels many flights from Munich, Frankfurt due to pilots strike
Lufthansa seek to avert strike with confidential pay talks with pilots
Pilots with Germany's Lufthansa back possible strike over pay dispute
Lufthansa to cancel almost all of flights in Frankfurt, Munich amid strike
Runway excursion: DGCA suspends licences of 2 Alliance Air pilots for 1 yr
-
German carrier Lufthansa said on Tuesday that it planned to improve its pay offer to pilots in an effort to avert a two-day strike this week that could cause significant disruption to travellers.
A union representing pilots announced plans for a walkout on Wednesday and Thursday, while calling on the company to makes a serious offer in talks over pay increases.
It would be the second strike in a week after pilots staged a walkout on Friday that led to hundreds of flights being cancelled.
Lufthansa said it would have to decide by noon which flights to cancel in the coming days and a strike would have massive consequences for its flight plan.
In a statement on Tuesday, Lufthansa's personnel chief Michael Niggemann accused the union of seeking to escalate the labour dispute.
We will nevertheless do everything to achieve success with an improved offer despite the time pressure, he said.
The Vereinigung Cockpit union has called for a 5.5 per cent raise for its members this year and an inflation-busting 8.2 per cent increase in 2023.
Pilots are also seeking a new pay and holiday structure.
The airline says those measures would increase its staffing costs by about 40 per cent, or around 900 million euros over two years.
It has instead offered a one-off increase of 900 euros (USD 900), amounting to a 5 per cent increase for senior pilots and an 18 per cent increase for those starting the profession.
Strong unions have traditionally ensured good conditions for workers in Germany, using strikes to press their demands in labour disputes.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU