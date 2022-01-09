Kazakhstan says 164 people killed during unrest, says report

-
Death toll in recent unrest in Kazakhstan reached 164, Kazakhstan's Health Ministry said Sunday.
"During the unrest, 164 people died in Kazakhstan, [including] 103 in Almaty," a statement on the Telegram channel with releases of Kazakh government agencies said.
About 400 protesters were detained in the Kazakh city of Shymkent, half of whom came from other regions, Kazakh broadcaster Khabar 24 channel reported today, citing sources in the city administration.
According to the broadcaster, 45 police officers received various injuries, two officers with serious injuries were admitted to intensive care, and 155 administrative and 55 criminal cases were initiated.
The government declared a state of emergency until January 19. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked for the Collective Security Treaty Organization's (CSTO) assistance, which was granted. CSTO peacekeepers were sent to Kazakhstan.
The Kazakh president said Friday that there were still militants who continued resistance and pledged to fight those who do not lay down their arms. At the same time, Tokayev has said that the government had reached a compromise with peaceful protesters on urgent social and economic issues.
