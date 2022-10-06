Kenya to receive nearly 1.46 million foreign tourists this year: Report

has forecast to receive nearly 1.46 million foreign in 2022, up from 870,000 recorded in 2021 amid the post-Covid-19 economic recovery.

Najib Balala, Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife said on Wednesday in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, that the tourism sector revenues are expected to expand from 146 billion shillings ($1.2 billion) posted in 2021 to $2.19 billion this year.

" as a tourism destination is quickly on its way to recovery as a result of value addition to tourism experiences as well as diversification of offerings," Balala added during the opening of the 12th edition of Magical Tourism Expo.

Tourism is one of the leading sources of foreign exchange for the East African country. He said that the tourism expo, which is the largest East and Central African travel trade show, brought together more than 200 exhibitors and 160 buyers from Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Americas, Xinhua news agency reported.

He revealed that Kenya has built on efforts to ensure that tourism experiences are not only safe and enjoyable for visitors, but also sustainable and profitable for stakeholders in the industry.

Betty Radier, CEO of the state-owned marketing body, the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB), said that the tourism expo is part of Kenya's efforts to revitalise tourism as it focuses on Africa and other emerging .

"We are delighted to have the event return to in-person after two years. Last year we held the event virtually to ensure that the sector did not lose out on any opportunities," she added.

