Louisiana Guv declares emergency as state prepares for Tropical Storm Sally

Governor John Bel has declared a state of emergency as Tropical Storm Sally moved into the Gulf of Mexico.

"Today, I declared a State of Emergency in advance of Tropical Storm Sally, which is forecast to strengthen to a that could impact as early as Monday morning," Bel wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

"This, when combined with the COVID-19 pandemic, can make us all weary. I implore Louisianans to take their preparations seriously," the governor added in a separate tweet.

Tropical Storm Sally brought heavy rain and winds to Florida on Saturday.

According to the US National Center, Sally will strengthen to a by Monday afternoon, but will weaken back to a tropical storm while moving inland over and Mississippi on Wednesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)