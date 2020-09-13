Louisiana Guv declares emergency as state prepares for Tropical Storm Sally

JUST IN
Louisiana Governor John Bel has declared a state of emergency as Tropical Storm Sally moved into the Gulf of Mexico.

Sally will strengthen to a hurricane by Monday afternoon. Photo: Reuters

"Today, I declared a State of Emergency in advance of Tropical Storm Sally, which is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane that could impact Louisiana as early as Monday morning," Bel wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

"This, when combined with the COVID-19 pandemic, can make us all weary. I implore Louisianans to take their preparations seriously," the governor added in a separate tweet.

Tropical Storm Sally brought heavy rain and winds to Florida on Saturday.

According to the US National Hurricane Center, Sally will strengthen to a hurricane by Monday afternoon, but will weaken back to a tropical storm while moving inland over Louisiana and Mississippi on Wednesday.

First Published: Sun, September 13 2020. 07:04 IST

