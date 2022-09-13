Lupin gets nod for arthritis drug 'Rymti' from Canadian health authority

-
ALSO READ
Liam Gallagher is 'in pain': Hip arthritis doesn't just affect older adults
Diverse population, climatic zones behind rise in biotech sector: PM Modi
World's first ayush phase-3 trial for rheumatoid arthritis in India
Searching for the best Ayurvedic treatment for Rheumatoid Arthritis? Visit these renowned Ayurvedic clinics in India
Specialty drugs may push Sun Pharma's US biz beyond $2 bn by 2025
-
Drug maker Lupin on Tuesday said its biosimilar product Rymti, indicated for the treatment of arthritis, has received approval from the Canadian health authority.
The company's product is the biosimilar of reference drug Enbrel (Etanercept).
The product is indicated for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis , plaque psoriasis and paediatric plaque psoriasis.
"The approval for Rymti in Canada is a key milestone in our endeavours to improve access to medicines," Lupin Biotech President Cyrus Karkaria said in a statement.
It underscores the scientific success of the company's biosimilar programmes and commitment to advancing healthcare through innovation, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU