Beijing parks see 56% rise in visitors to 3.18 mn during festival holiday

-
ALSO READ
Beijing under Covid-19 alert after a school, university report fresh cases
China earthquake death toll rises to 74 as Covid lockdown restricts escape
Who will feed UP's mid-day meal cooks? They have not been paid since March
IndoSpace enhances presence in west with two logistics parks in Gujarat
National parks, sanctuaries must have ESZ of 1 km from boundary: SC
-
About 3.18 million people visited parks in Beijing during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, local authorities said on Tuesday.
The figure marked a 56 per cent increase from the same period last year, according to the Beijing Municipal Forestry and Parks Bureau and Beijing Municipal Administration Centre of Parks.
A total of 59 cultural events were held both online and offline to attract visitors, reports Xinhua news agency.
The events include full-moon appreciation activities, flower exhibitions, cultural performances, and science popularization activities for parents and kids.
The Mid-Autumn Festival, the 15th day of August on the Chinese lunar calendar, fell on September 10 this year and ended on Monday.
It is traditionally a time for family gatherings in China, and during this festival, people usually eat moon cakes, admire the full moon and celebrate good harvests together.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU