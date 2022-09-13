HC dismisses reappointment of Sonali Chakrabarti as Calcutta University V-C

-
ALSO READ
Who was Sonali Phogat? Her career and constant brush with controversies
Sonali Phogat's autopsy report indicates multiple injuries: Goa Police
Calcutta University BCom result 2022 declared; here's how to download
Sonali Phogat: Goa police registers unnatural death case, says official
Oil prices steady after sharp decline of nearly 3% on weak US demand
-
In a major blow, a division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday dismissed a decision of the state government to reappoint Sonali Chakrabarti Banerjee as the Vice-Chancellor of the Calcutta University.
Daughter of the late legendary Bengal poet, Nirendranath Chakrabarti, Sonali Chakrabarti Banerjee, is wife of Alapan Banerjee, former West Bengal Chief Secretary and the current chief advisor to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
She is also the first woman Vice-Chancellor of the Calcutta University.
On August 28, 2021, the state government had announced its decision to re-appoint Sonali Chakrabarti Banerjee. However, that decision was challenged in the court by advocate Anindya Sundar Das.
During the course of hearing, the state advocate general, S.N. Mukhopadhyay argued that as per the rules of the Calcutta University, the re-appointment of a Vice-Chancellor is not at par with any appointment for the same post.
He argued that the appointment is made as per provisions of the University Grants Commission (GC). But in case of re-appointment, the West Bengal Governor needs to accept the decision of the state government.
However, the petitioner counsel, Billwadal Bhattcharya, placed a counter argument that the state government gave re-appointment to Sonali Chakrabarti Banerjee without giving prior intimation to the-then Governor, Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is now the Vice President of India.
Finally, after a long hearing on this count in phases, the division bench of the Calcutta High Court's Chief Justice, Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj, observed that the re-appointment was not in accordance with law and hence, Sonali Chakrabarti Banerjee should be immediately removed from that chair.
It is learnt that the state government is considering moving the Supreme Court against the decision.
Sonali Chakrabarti Banerjee was in the midst of controversy in October 2017, the wake of the decision of the university authorities then to confer D Litt to the Chief Minister for her contribution to art, literature and women's welfare.
The opposition parties in the state had ridiculed the move.
--IANS
src/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU