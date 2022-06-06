MacBook Air refresh could ship 6-7 mn units by end of 2022: Report

Tech giant Apple's update to the MacBook Air could ship between 6 and 7 million units in the second half of 2022, media reports say.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo offered shipment forecasts for the model. He also said that the colour range for the model will not be as expansive as previously claimed, reports AppleInsider.

The MacBook Air is currently expected to surface as part of the WWDC 2022 keynote, with the model thought to be made available in more colours than normal.

In comments made on Sunday, Kuo offered that recent suggestions of a more refined colour palette could be right for the model.

Agreeing with comments made by Mark Gurman that the MacBook Air will be offered in only a few colours, Kuo doubles down by offering that will "more likely offer three standard colour options and probably plus one new colour, rather than the rainbow style like the iMac as the market expects".

Current speculation has those colours being the usual Space Gray and Silver, as well as a new champagne-like gold option and a blue.

--IANS

vc/ksk/

