Apple may add 11-Inch MacBook Air model to obsolete products list

Tech giant Apple is expected to add two MacBook Air models and one MacBook Pro model to its obsolete products list on April 30.
According to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors, all three notebooks have already been on Apple's list of "vintage" products since 2020 and will be moved to the "obsolete" list at the end of the month.
The vintage products list features devices that Apple stopped distributing for sale more than five years ago and less than seven years ago. Apple provides service and parts for vintage devices for up to 7 years, or as required by law, but repairs are subject to parts availability.
In February, Apple added iPhone 6 Plus in its obsolete products list, as it has been more than five years since the device was last offered for sale.
The iPhone 6 Plus was first released in September 2014 alongside the iPhone 6, and it was discontinued in September 2016 following the launch of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.
The iPhone 6 and 6 Plus were notable for being the first devices to offer support for Apple Pay and for marking the first year that Apple offered the iPhone in multiple size options.
