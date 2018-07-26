Mahesh Malani becomes 1st Hindu to win NA seat from Tharparkar in Sindh

-
ALSO READ
All hat and no cattle
PML-N, PPP rigged last elections, now damaging credibility: Imran Khan
Pakistan's former chief justice Nasirul Mulk named country's caretaker PM
Rajiv Gandhi, Benazir were ready to resolve Kashmir issue: Asif Ali Zardari
Malala Yousafzai returns to Pakistan 6 years after Taliban shot her
-
Mahesh Kumar Malani of Pakistan Peoples Party on Thursday became the first Hindu to win the National Assembly seat from Tharparkar in southern Sindh province.
Malani, the 55-year-old minority community leader, defeated his nearest rival Arab Zakaullah of the Grand Democratic Alliance in the NA-222 constituency.
He secured 37,245 votes while Zakaullah received 18,323 votes, the Express Tribune reported.
Malani, a Pakistani Hindu Rajasthani Pushkarna Brahmin politician, was a member of parliament from 2003-08 on a reserved seat, nominated by the PPP.
In 2013 general elections, Malani was elected as Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) in Sindh.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU