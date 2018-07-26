JUST IN
Mahesh Malani becomes 1st Hindu to win NA seat from Tharparkar in Sindh

Malani secured 37,245 votes while Zakaullah received 18,323 votes

Press Trust of India  |  Karachi 

Mahesh Kumar Malani. (Photo: Twitter)
Mahesh Kumar Malani of Pakistan Peoples Party on Thursday became the first Hindu to win the National Assembly seat from Tharparkar in southern Sindh province.

Malani, the 55-year-old minority community leader, defeated his nearest rival Arab Zakaullah of the Grand Democratic Alliance in the NA-222 constituency.

He secured 37,245 votes while Zakaullah received 18,323 votes, the Express Tribune reported.

Malani, a Pakistani Hindu Rajasthani Pushkarna Brahmin politician, was a member of parliament from 2003-08 on a reserved seat, nominated by the PPP.

In 2013 general elections, Malani was elected as Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) in Sindh.

First Published: Thu, July 26 2018. 21:34 IST

