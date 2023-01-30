Major reduction in global poverty rates due to scientific progress: INSA

Indian National Science Academy (INSA) president and the country's chair for the G20 Science-20 Inception Meeting Dr Ashutosh Sharma pointed out that scientific progress has helped in drastically reducing levels across the world over the last few decades.

He was speaking after inaugurating the two-day S20 meeting here on Monday at a private convention centre with participation of delegates of G20 countries with representatives of their science academies.

The deliberations are part of a series of meetings being held across the country on various themes as part of India's year-long G20 presidency.

"India is proud to host this gathering of nations from across the globe that value science and technology as essential elements for global development," Dr Sharma told the gathering.

"We must recognise that science has played an integral role in not only our economic growth but also in positive social transformation including providing access to quality healthcare and education services. It is because of scientific progress that we have seen a dramatic reduction in rates around the world over last few decades," he said.

The scientist also asserted that G20 has the greatest footprint and impact on growth, and sustainability through cooperation.

The G20 Troika of 2023 comprises Indonesia, India and Brazil. Of these engagement groups of G20, the scientific activities and initiatives are coordinated by S20 engagement groups.

Dr Sharma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had exhorted that science and technology can remove national barriers, unify the world and advance peace. "This is a message of optimism for science and a message of hope for the world," the scientist added.

Claiming that the younger generation has the most precious gift of science on their side, the INSA president said the subject is a vast endless frontier that must be harnessed as it is the drawing board on which plans for future progress can be made.

"Through this overarching theme of disruptive science for innovative and sustainable development, we (S20) engage in three sub-themes namely clean energy for a greener future, universal holistic health and connecting science to society and culture. The venues for these subsequent meetings are Agartala, Bangaram Island (Lakshadweep) and Bhopal. The final meeting will take place in Coimbatore," Dr Sharma said.

The goal of today's meeting is to set the overarching agenda for the test of these future meetings so that detailed inputs would be provided by the scientific academies of the G20 member states.

The INSA president asserted that S20 would catalyse and achieve fruitful scientific dialogue between the G20 member states and provide constructive solutions for global problems such as energy equity, healthcare and well-being and making science an integral part of society.

He underscored that addressing these challenges requires cross-disciplinary and multilateral scientific collaboration and global alliances. "We will create blueprints in the subsequent months through our meetings together".

Dr Sharma said the India of today has the strength of its youthful energy through its young demography, immensely diverse open markets, R&D and educational institutions and the policy frameworks are rapidly emerging to provide strong support to science, technology and innovation and ease of doing business in the STEM fields".

"We also have the strength of fintech and other IT avenues. This is what we bring to the world and bring the world to". He also pointed out that "we are pleased to acknowledge and receive the work done by Indonesia in the previous S20 meetings. Brazil in the upcoming year will take from us and further the cause of science".

Indian Institute of Science Director Professor G Rangarajan, who welcomed the delegates to the meeting, pointed out that science and technology played a key role in achieving the objectives of the G20 nations.

