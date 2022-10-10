Malaysian PM Ismail Yaakob dissolves Parliament, calls for early elections

-
Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that Parliament will be dissolved on Monday, paving the way for general elections that are expected to be held in early November.
The elections would come nine months before Parliament's term expires, following calls for early polls from Ismail's United Malays National Organisation.
UMNO, the biggest party in the ruling coalition, was feuding with its allies and is aiming for a big win on its own.
The Election Commission is expected to meet within the week to announce a date for the vote, which is likely to be held before the year-end monsoon season that often brings devastating floods.
First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 14:01 IST
