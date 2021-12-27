Maybe I'm partly Chinese: Musk reacts to viral video of his doppelganger

-
-
After a video showing Tesla founder Elon Musk's doppelganger went viral on the internet, the tech billionaire has now responded with a hilarious reply stating that he may be "partly Chinese."
The video originally posted on Douyin, the Chinese version of Tiktok, showed the lookalike dressed in a black coat while standing next to a black car.
The man, apparently Chinese, quickly went viral on social media with many dubbing him as 'Yi Long Musk'. However, the video first appeared on the video-sharing platform TikTok and then spread to other social media sites like Twitter and Facebook.
The Tesla CEO responded to a side-by-side photo of himself and his purported doppelganger which was posted by a user on Twitter. "Maybe I'm partially Chinese!" wrote Musk.
"China has its own version of everything," wrote a user.
"They say somewhere in the world there's a twin out there of yourself or it is a simulation," wrote another.
Many other Twitter users also debated if the video is a deep fake. "Best deep fake ever!" wrote a Twitter user. "Sweet dude," posted another.
Local publication The Global Times suggested Musk's Asian lookalike may have used AI technology to mimic the features of the billionaire.
"In Hindu mythology, the belief is that in the world, there are seven similar looking people. So every person has 7 doppelgangers and they may never come across each other in a lifetime (sic)," wrote another.
--IANS
wh/bg
