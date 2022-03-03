Russia refuses to launch OneWeb satellites, issues conditional demands

-
ALSO READ
Australia announces fresh Russia sanctions, imposes travel ban on Putin
Vladimir Putin's days are numbered if he fails in Ukraine: UK Minister
Putin's erasing of Ukraine's distinct history shows his imperial ambitions
Macron says Putin assured him of no escalation in Ukraine, Russia denies
UN chief Antonio Guterres urges Vladimir Putin to 'give peace a chance'
-
Russian space agency has refused to launch UK's three dozen OneWeb Internet satellites unless its demands are met, in response to international sanctions over its invasion into Ukraine.
OneWeb's 36 satellites were scheduled, to take off on top of a Russian Soyuz rocket on March 5, were rolled out to the pad at the Russian-controlled Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, Space.com reported.
After the roll out Roscosmos Director-General Dmitry Rogozin in a tweet on Wednesday said that the agency will not launch the satellites as planned if the company does not guarantee that the craft will not be used for military purposes.
Further, the agency demanded that the UK government, a primary shareholder in OneWeb, remove its investment in the company as another condition for launch.
If these demands are not met by 1.30 pm EST (12.00 a.m. IST) on Friday, Roscosmos will remove the Soyuz 2.1b rocket carrying the satellites from the launch pad, the report said.
"There's no negotiation on OneWeb: the UK Government is not selling its share. We are in touch with other shareholders to discuss next steps," UK Member of Parliament Kwasi Kwarteng, who serves as Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, said on Twitter.
The Russian demands come amidst the nation's invasion of Ukraine, an action that has been vehemently condemned by many countries around the world, including the US and UK. Such condemnation has included new economic sanctions, imposed by the US and other nations.
Roscosmos has been cutting ties with some of its long-time partners, citing the sanctions as rationale.
Roscosmos announced on February 26 that it will no longer collaborate with the European Space Agency at the European spaceport in French Guiana, on the north coast of South America.
The ultimatum comes as blow as OneWeb thought the launch would still take place even amid the Russian invasion
"I've been at this since last Thursday, taking it day by day by day," Chris McLaughlin, chief of government, regulatory, and engagement at OneWeb, was quotedA as saying to The Verge,
He added that he was "encouraged specifically by Rogozin's tweets that they were looking forward to launching. And something changed."
Roscosmos claims that delaying the launch "will cause no economic damage" because the rocket had already been built and paid for, according to Russia's state press organization TASS.A
The OneWeb satellites will also remain at the launch site at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan "until the situation is resolved," the space organisation claims.
Roscosmos said if this rocket is not used to launch OneWeb's satellites, then it will be used for another flight, the report said.
--IANS
rvt/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU