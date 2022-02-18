More than 280 people evacuated after Greek ferry catches fire

-
ALSO READ
41 people dead after fire breaks out aboard packed ferry in Bangladesh
Greece: 13 dead, others missing after a migrant boat capsizes in Aegean Sea
Greek parliament approves $3.4 bn worth arms deals with France
2 strong tremors of magnitude 5.2, 5.4 strike off Greek island of Crete
Sergio Mattarella re-elected as Italy's President with wide majority
-
More than 280 people have been evacuated from a ferry in northwestern Greece that caught fire overnight while heading to southern Italy, authorities said.
At least one person was slightly injured in the evacuation, coast guard officials said.
The predawn fire broke out Friday on the Greek-owned Euroferry Olympia shortly after it left the port of Igoumenitsa in northwest Greece for the Italian port of Brindisi with 233 passengers and 51 crew members on board.
Images from local television channels of the ferry following the evacuation indicated that the fire was extensive.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU