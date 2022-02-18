US adds Alibaba, Tencent to list of businesses that trade counterfeit goods

-
ALSO READ
Repeal of farm laws: A setback or a step in the right direction?
Farms laws repealed in view of upcoming Assembly polls: Sitaram Yechury
HM Amit Shah welcomes PM Modi's decision to repeal three farm laws
Repeal of farm laws victory of farmers' peaceful struggle: Punjab CM
PM should apologise to farmers for pain caused due to farm laws: Congress
-
The US has added sites operated by Chinese technology giants Alibaba and Tencent to its "Notorious Markets List" of businesses it believes are involved with trading counterfeit goods, the BBC reported.
The list identifies 42 online sites and 35 physical stores, including e-commerce platforms, run by the firms.
The US trade agency says they "engage in or facilitate substantial trademark counterfeiting or copyright privacy".
The US and China are in a long-running dispute over trade and technology.
"The global trade in counterfeit and pirated goods undermines critical US innovation and creativity and harms American workers," US Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai said.
The Office of the USTR said its list had for the first time included AliExpress and WeChat e-commerce sites.
AliExpress is owned by Alibaba and WeChat is operated by Tencent, the BBC reported.
It called the sites "two significant China-based online markets that reportedly facilitate substantial trademark counterfeiting".
China-based online markets Baidu Wangpan, DHGate, Pinduoduo and Taobao continue to be listed, it added, "as well as nine physical markets located within China that are known for the manufacture, distribution, and sale of counterfeit goods".
Tencent said it had "invested significant resources" into protecting intellectual property rights on its platforms, the report said.
"We strongly disagree with the decision made by the US Trade Representative and are committed to working collaboratively to resolve this matter," a spokesperson told the BBC.
Alibaba did not respond to a BBC request for comment.
The USTR first started identifying "notorious markets" in 2006.
Its list is aimed at protecting American businesses and workers from the effects of cheap counterfeit goods, that are usually manufactured outside the US, the BBC reported.
--IANS
san/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU