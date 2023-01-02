JUST IN
Moscow says rocket strike by Ukraine kills 63 Russian soldiers
Business Standard

Moscow says rocket strike by Ukraine kills 63 Russian soldiers

Ukrainian forces fired six rockets from a HIMARS launch system and two of them were shot down, a Russian defence ministry statement said Monday

Topics
Russia Ukraine Conflict

AP  |  Kyiv 

russia ukraine conflict
Photo: @igorsushko (Twitter)

Russia's defence ministry says 63 of its soldiers have been killed by a Ukrainian strike on a facility in the eastern Donetsk region where military personnel was stationed.

Ukrainian forces fired six rockets from a HIMARS launch system and two of them were shot down, a Russian defence ministry statement said Monday.

The strike, using a US-supplied precision weapon that has proven critical in enabling Ukrainian forces to hit key targets, delivered a new setback for Russia which in recent months has reeled from a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 20:49 IST

`
