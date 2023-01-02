Moscow says rocket strike by Ukraine kills 63 Russian soldiers

-
ALSO READ
5 killed as Russian soldiers pound eastern Ukraine region of Donetsk
Zelenskyy asks remaining Ukrainian civilians to evacuate from Donetsk
Ukrainian forces thwart Russian advance into northern Donetsk region
Ukrainian military personnel digs in for Russian assault on eastern city
Ukraine schedules power cuts in Kyiv, three other regions from today
-
Russia's defence ministry says 63 of its soldiers have been killed by a Ukrainian strike on a facility in the eastern Donetsk region where military personnel was stationed.
Ukrainian forces fired six rockets from a HIMARS launch system and two of them were shot down, a Russian defence ministry statement said Monday.
The strike, using a US-supplied precision weapon that has proven critical in enabling Ukrainian forces to hit key targets, delivered a new setback for Russia which in recent months has reeled from a Ukrainian counteroffensive.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 20:49 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU