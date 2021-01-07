SAP to invest Rs 500 crore to accelerate its multi-cloud strategy in India

-
ALSO READ
Google Cloud partners in India to grow much faster by 2025, says IDC
India public cloud market to reach Rs 63,000 crore by FY25: Nasscom
Bharti Airtel picks up strategic stake in Cloud analytics startup Waybeo
India Inc to spend 50% of cloud budget on hybrid in 3 years: IBM Survey
Google sees rapid demand for cloud tech in India amid Covid: Amitabh Jacob
-
SAP SEon Thursday announced it
would invest Rs 500 crore in India to localise and offer customers a multi-cloud choice.
Underscoring its commitment to India, SAP said in a statement it will make available its multiple cloud solutions in India data centres.
"SAP's commitment to support India's growth vision remains a top priority, and we are determined to achieve this with deeper collaboration with our customers, ecosystem and the government," saidScott Russell, President, SAP Asia Pacific Japan.
"Our investment in India is toward accelerating the nations digital agenda and our customers transformation in the cloud," he said.
With one of the largest and most diverse business-to- business cloud portfolios, SAP India is a leading cloud company that is aggressively working toward addressing local customer demands, the statement said.
"SAP further fortified its commitment to enterprises with the benefits of integrated cloud technologies to deliver the greatest flexibility and be data compliant under the upcoming Personal Data Protection Bill," it said.
"Today, customers are seeking scalability, faster deployment, data compliancy and cost-effective solutions to enable innovation and achieve prompt business outcomes," saidKulmeet Bawa, SAP Indian Subcontinent President and Managing Director.
"SAP intends to advance the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) by leveraging an agile and scalable cloud technology that is co-developed in India and now made available in local data centres to help Indian enterprises recalibrate their businesses to run better," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU