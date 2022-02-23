Multipolar world requires multipolar economic order: Jaishankar

-
ALSO READ
Jaishankar meets Syrian FM, exchanges views on developments in UNSC
NCLT orders insolvency proceedings against MGF Developments
India, Slovenia discuss developments in Indo-Pacific, relations with EU
Tabreed officially partners with IFC to facilitate expansion in India
Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting opportunity to review progress: Jaishankar
-
Citing risks associated with the concentration of global supply chains in a few countries, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar emphasized the need for a "multipolar" economic order on Tuesday.
Jaishankar is on three days visit to France to attend the European Union (EU) Ministerial Forum for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.
While addressing the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI) in Paris on the theme of 'How India sees France', Jaishankar said, "A multipolar world order requires a multipolar economic order. The pandemic has laid bare the concentration risk in international trade. Supply chains have become tools of political coercion. The prospects of technology de-coupling look real, even if they are in limited sectors."
He further argued that India would like to see France, a major power with a global outlook and an independent mindset, central to multipolarity and rebalancing of the global economic order, and also extremely responsive to India's concerns and priorities.
Highlighting the shared beliefs between the two countries in democracy and universal human values, he said, "Our interests are best served in a multipolar order."
Commenting on the contemporary and emerging challenges in the world, Jaishankar remarked that as the two countries "have now entered an era of turbulence the partnership now has greater salience in international relations".
On February 20, Jaishankar held talks with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian in Paris and exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the evolving situation in Ukraine.
Last year, the EU adopted its Indo pacific strategy intending to increase engagement in the region. Through the policy, the bloc wishes to deepen its engagement with partners in the Indo-Pacific to respond to emerging dynamics that are affecting regional stability.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU