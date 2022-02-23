Australia is imposing sanctions against Russia: PM Scott Morrison

is imposing sanctions on for its recognition of the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR), Prime Minister said.

"It is absolutely unacceptable that could invade its neighbor... The Australian government will immediately begin placing sanctions on Russian individuals in response to the aggression by against Ukraine. We will also... extend existing sanctions that apply to Crimea and Sevastopol to the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk," Morrison said as broadcast by ABC News.

"Initially, we will impose travel bans and targeted financial sanctions on eight members of the Security Council of the Russian Federation," he said.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of the DPR and LPR.

Under new treaties, Moscow will ensure the security of the two Russian-speaking republics. The decision followed a deterioration of the situation on the line of contact between Ukraine and the breakaway republics amid interference by the West. Russia has repeatedly denied having any intention of invading Ukraine.

